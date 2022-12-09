Pets of the Week: Happy, Dopey and Bashful

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Laredo Animal Care Services introduces us to not one, not two but three kittens who are each named after the dwarfs from Snow White.

The kittens came from a litter of six, three of which have gotten adopted but three remain at the Laredo shelter.

The kittens’ names are Happy, Dopey and Bashful all taken from Snow White.

Each have their own distinct personality; happy is always happy and playful but a little shy, Dopey, is also rather playful, meanwhile bashful loves playing around with her brother dopey.

If you would like to adopt one, two or three of them, you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 956-625-1860.

The facility is open Monday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

