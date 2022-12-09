Shop Local
Slight rise in COVID cases locally over the holidays

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials with the Laredo Health Department say there has been a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, but that it’s to be expected given the holiday season and the increase in gatherings.

The health department reported that the number of cases has gone up, but nowhere near the levels Laredo had been seeing during the pandemic.

Officials offered the suggestions we’ve grown accustomed to over the last few years in keeping safe but really stressing the effectiveness of vaccinations when it comes to COVID. Lyzette Limon, an epidemiologist at the health department said, ”During this time, we have seen a difference from when we didn’t have the vaccine to now. Research has shown that vaccination has proven beneficial.”

The health department continues to offer vaccination shots for COVID on-site, including the initial doses and the boosters at no cost. They also have flu shots but they charge $25 dollars for adults and $10 for children.

