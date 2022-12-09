Victims’ families react to guilty verdict in Juan David Ortiz Trial

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a case that shocked the community of Laredo and even made national headlines back in September of 2018.

A former Border Patrol supervisor was the man believed to be behind the killings of four sex workers.

After four years of waiting, the families have received the closure they have been longing for.

Wednesday evening was felt with many raw emotions as former Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz learned his fate.

On day eight of the trial, after four hours of deliberation, the jury returned with a unanimous decision, deeming Ortiz guilty of capital murder.

One by one, each family member of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Guiselda Hernandez Cantu and Janelle Ortiz described the anguish this case has caused their families.

A total of nine impact statements were read out loud by family members in front of Ortiz; some even shouting profane words of hate and anger.

During their statements, many responded to Ortiz’s claims about cleaning up the streets; something one family member believed Alaniz did to Ortiz.

“I don’t know what he was thinking, saying he wanted to clean up the streets but that wasn’t his job,” said Rosenda Ortiz. “That’s why we have sheriff, LPD and other law enforcements to do that but it wasn’t his duty, because I don’t know what his intentions were that day, but justice is served and I’m really relieved.”

Even through the pain and the suffering, Joey Cantu, the brother of Guislelda Cantu who has had his run-ins with the law made his peace and even offered words of forgiveness.

“I don’t think he’s a bad person, he just did some bad stuff,” said Cantu. “I don’t know him personally to say he’s a bad person or to hate him, you know what I mean but I hate what he did, and he did some bad stuff but like I said it doesn’t in definition make him a bad person.”

Meanwhile, Joel Perez the attorney for Juan David Ortiz stated that Ortiz was advised about the mounting evidence stacked against him before the trial started.

“We had been sincere with him regarding the odds and so he understood the potential results so there was not a lot to discuss after that,” said Perez.

Ortiz faces life in prison without the possibility of parole; however, in the courtroom, it was mentioned that Ortiz will be filing an appeal.

