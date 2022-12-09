Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Warm temperatures continue

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday cloudy in the upper 60s this morning possible fog in your early commute.

It will continue to be a warm one temperatures will increase into the upper 70s partly sunny a high of 82 with breezy conditions gust up to 22MPH this afternoon.

If your going to the the Lights, camera, Christmas Parade tonight its going to cloudy and warm expected to reach a low of 69 .

Warm and humid conditions will persist through the weekend and early next week. Possible fog Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Next week by mid week a cold front will leave behind cooler and drier conditions dropping highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to 50s.

Have a great day and weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO
Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Jury find former Border Patrol agent guilty
Update: Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter

Latest News

warm and humid
It sounds like a broken record, but not much of a change
Warm
Humid day
warm and humid
Fog continues
Warm with humid conditions.
Fog and mist continues