Warm temperatures continue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday cloudy in the upper 60s this morning possible fog in your early commute.

It will continue to be a warm one temperatures will increase into the upper 70s partly sunny a high of 82 with breezy conditions gust up to 22MPH this afternoon.

If your going to the the Lights, camera, Christmas Parade tonight its going to cloudy and warm expected to reach a low of 69 .

Warm and humid conditions will persist through the weekend and early next week. Possible fog Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Next week by mid week a cold front will leave behind cooler and drier conditions dropping highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to 50s.

Have a great day and weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.