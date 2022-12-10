Five vehicle accident reported on Loop 20

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing some traffic congestion on Loop 20.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a five-vehicle accident happened at the 6000 block of Bob Bullock Loop, near the UISD Food Production Center.

Right now, traffic is backed up on the southbound and northbound lanes.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.