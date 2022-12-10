Laredo Chamber of Commerce gets new location

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s oldest and strongest business organizations has a new place to call home.

After being housed at 2310 San Bernardo Avenue for more than 45 years, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce is now located at 5702 McPherson Road.

On Friday afternoon, the chamber held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

The grand opening featured its traditional Christmas Mingle & Jingle as well as food, drinks and prizes.

