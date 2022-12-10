Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is dead after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on Friday night and authorities need help locating the driver who was behind the wheel.

The accident was reported on Friday, Dec. 9 at the 3002 block of Guadalupe Street.

According to the Laredo Police Department, preliminary reports revealed that a dark SUV was traveling east on Guadalupe when the driver struck the pedestrian who was crossing the street at the time.

Authorities say, the driver did not stop to render aid.

Laredo Police are asking for the community’s help in locating the driver of the SUV.

The vehicle has discoloration or spots throughout the vehicle.

If anyone knows the location of the vehicle or where it can be found, call Laredo Police at (956)-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All information will remain anonymous.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Loop 20
Five vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
File photo: Aeromar flights
Aeromar Airline to leave Laredo International Airport
Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO
Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash
Laredo police looking for driver tied to auto-pedestrian accident
Laredo Chamber of Commerce gets new location
Laredo Chamber of Commerce gets new location
Medline donates funds and toys to Salvation Army
Salvation Army receives funds and toys