Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is dead after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on Friday night and authorities need help locating the driver who was behind the wheel.

The accident was reported on Friday, Dec. 9 at the 3002 block of Guadalupe Street.

According to the Laredo Police Department, preliminary reports revealed that a dark SUV was traveling east on Guadalupe when the driver struck the pedestrian who was crossing the street at the time.

Authorities say, the driver did not stop to render aid.

Laredo Police are asking for the community’s help in locating the driver of the SUV.

The vehicle has discoloration or spots throughout the vehicle.

If anyone knows the location of the vehicle or where it can be found, call Laredo Police at (956)-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All information will remain anonymous.

