Salvation Army receives check donation and toys

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Salvation Army received some much-needed help from a manufacturing company right before the holidays.

On Friday, Medline Laredo gave the Salvation Army a $10,000 check as well as toys and blankets.

Major Rebecca Galabeas from the Salvation Army said these donations are part of the Angel Tree Program

These donations will be handed out to children and the elderly.

The money will be used to buy more kitchen equipment; however, she said this year they are also helping in different ways.

“This year we have provided more service through utility services and we’re trying to help those that try to come and apply with us, we do have a waiting list, but we try to fill those up and help those clients to fill up their needs through our services,” said Galabeas.

If you would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army, you can visit their office at 408 Matamoros Street.

Their office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

