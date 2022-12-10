Shop Local
Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Multiple people are hospitalized following a four vehicle collision reported on Loop 20 Friday evening.

The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 9 just before 7 p.m.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 6000 where a total of nine people were involved in the crash.

A 34-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were transported to LMC in serious condition. A 35-year-old woman was treated and transported to LMC in stable condition.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old woman and a 10 year-old boy were treated and transported to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

Four other people refused treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.

