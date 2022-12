LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for child fondling in Austin is found in Laredo.

On Tuesday, Border Patrol agents found Gerardo Alvaro Mireles-Lopez, 40 near Oleander Park.

Once in custody, records showed he was wanted in Austin for child-fondling.

He will remain in Border Patrol custody pending other charges.

