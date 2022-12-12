LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s the start of the week and were looking at above normal temperatures today and tomorrow .

This morning cloudy skies in the upper 60s with possible fog before 10AM.

Warming up into the 70s with partly sunny skies expected to reach a high of 80.

Tonight will be breezy gust up to 20MPH with cloudy skies a low of 67.

The big pattern change coming this week is a cold front that will move through the area late Tuesday and by Wednesday below normal temperatures begin.

For the weekend cooler and some slight chances of rain in the morning hours . Have a great day.

