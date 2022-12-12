Shop Local
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Holiday shoppers at a home improvement store got a scare after a bomb threat was reported.

The incident happened at the Lowe’s store located at 6623 San Dario Avenue.

According to Laredo Police, an anonymous bomb threat was called in.

Laredo Fire and Laredo Police responded and evacuated the building while crews searched the area.

Officers are also rerouting traffic for precautionary measures.

This is a developing story.

