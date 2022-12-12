Border Patrol agents arrest man wanted for rape

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for allegedly abusing a child in Maryland is behind bars.

Border Patrol agents arrested Esdras Romero-Izara, 29, in Laredo.

Officials say Izara was caught among a group of undocumented people at a ranch in north Laredo.

Records revealed that Izara was also wanted for rape in Maryland.

He was taken in for further processing.

