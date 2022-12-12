Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Border Patrol agents arrest man wanted for rape

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for allegedly abusing a child in Maryland is behind bars.

Border Patrol agents arrested Esdras Romero-Izara, 29, in Laredo.

Officials say Izara was caught among a group of undocumented people at a ranch in north Laredo.

Records revealed that Izara was also wanted for rape in Maryland.

He was taken in for further processing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomb threat reported
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
(Source: Gray News)
Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
Warm and humid.
Big pattern change coming this week

Latest News

Uvalde shooting
Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office had no active shooter policy at time of shooting, review shows
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
Laredo Police searching for driver of SUV tied to hit and run accident
UISD investigating rumors of shooting threat at middle school
Marine Corps collecting Toys for Tots
Marine Corps collecting Toys for Tots