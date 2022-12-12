Shop Local
Deadline to apply for Laredo City Manager position is approaching

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking for its next city manager, and they are looking at some of the potential candidates in our community.

If you would like to apply to apply for the city manager position, the deadline to submit an application is this week.

The prospects must have a master’s degree and eight or more years in government or a related field.

The next city manager will take over along with half of a fresh new batch of council members.

Some of the issues the new manager will face include employee turnover, water issues and issues pertaining to Laredo’s bridge system.

The person selected will become the sixth person in eight years to hold the position of city manager in either a permanent or acting role.

If you are interested in the position, the deadline to apply is Wednesday.

For more information click here.

