Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Documents detail failures during search of escaped fugitive, Gonzalo Lopez

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, TX (KBTX) - New information is coming to light regarding the search efforts for escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez.

Back in 2004, Lopez tried to kill a Webb County Sheriff Deputy and was sentenced to life in prison.

Newly released documents obtained by KBTX highlight the search efforts for Gonzalo Lopez who killed a family of five in Centerville.

Lopez escaped from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus in May and remained at large for weeks.

The entire community of Centerville watched as law enforcement took over their town with search dogs, horses, TDCJ staff and helicopters; however, during his escape, Lopez was able to break through the perimeter after killing five members of the Collins Family.

Lopez then led law enforcement on a pursuit in San Antonio before ultimately being killed in a shootout.

The actions of TDCJ have been called into question by residents and now, two reviews of the incident highlight issues.

According to the TDCJ serious incident review, scent-specific canines were used inside the search perimeter but potentially contaminated the track.

It is believed that the first pack of canines used took an incorrect turn and lost Lopez’s scent; then a second pack was placed in that ending location, potentially searching the incorrect area.

Cross-contamination of Lopez’s scent was also a concern due to the use of multiple packs of canines and horses.

The report also states that the search staff were confused on who was in charge at times because there were two people acting as incident commander.

The report ends with recommendations which included additional training for canine handlers and better identification badges.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomb threat reported
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
(Source: Gray News)
Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
Warm and humid.
Big pattern change coming this week

Latest News

Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office had no active shooter policy at time of shooting, review shows
Uvalde shooting
Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office had no active shooter policy at time of shooting, review shows
Laredo police looking for driver tied to auto-pedestrian accident
Driscoll Health Plan to hold Baby’s First Christmas Posada
Driscoll Health Plan to hold Baby’s First Christmas Posada