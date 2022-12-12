Shop Local
Laredo Police searching for driver of SUV tied to hit and run accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to ask for the community’s help in locating the driver responsible for a fatal hit and run accident.

The Laredo Police Department identified the victim as Refugio Chavez Jr., 44, who died after being hit by an SUV Friday night.

Chavez is believed to have been hit by a dark SUV traveling east on Guadalupe.

According to police, the driver did not stop to render aid.

If you have any information on the driver’s identity you are asked to call (956)-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

