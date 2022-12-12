Shop Local
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning

By Alex Cano
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An LISD student is hit by a car on her way to school Monday morning.

According to the school district, the girl is a student at Memorial Middle School.

The accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, treated, and later released.

No word yet if the driver could be facing charges.

The district is asking drivers to please drive with caution in and around school zones.

