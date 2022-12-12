Man wanted for assault on public servant

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for assault on a public servant.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Edgar Bernadac, 18.

He has brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 275 pounds.

His last known address is the 3100 block of San Ignacio.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.