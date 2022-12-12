Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man wanted for assault on public servant

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for assault on a public servant.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Edgar Bernadac, 18.

He has brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 275 pounds.

His last known address is the 3100 block of San Ignacio.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
(Source: Gray News)
Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash
Bomb threat reported
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to hold festival for Dia de la Virgen
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to celebrate the Virgin de Guadalupe
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Laredo searching for next city manager
Laredo searching for next city manager
Bomb threat reported
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo
(Source: Gray News)
Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash
Laredo police looking for driver tied to auto-pedestrian accident