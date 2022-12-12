Marine Corps collecting Toys for Tots

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An annual holiday tradition of brining joy to kids on Christmas is going strong in the Gateway City.

The Toys for Tots campaign has been around since 1946 and has been spearheaded by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

The City of Laredo is joining the Marine Crops and Webb County to set up drop-off locations across town.

Organizers are asking for the community to donate a new unwrapped toy at any of the designated locations.

Some of the locations include the Laredo City Hall building, the city hall annex building, the fire administration building and at Mall Del Norte in front of Zales.

The toys should be for children ages six to twelve.

The deadline to submit a present is Friday, Dec. 16.

For more information call 956-791-7309.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.