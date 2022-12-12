Shop Local
South Texas International Raceway to hold toy drive and car show

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A group of car enthusiasts are inviting the community to an upcoming car show and toy drive.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, a group of motorheads decided to come together and give back to kids in need this holiday season.

Adam Charles, the event coordinator is inviting residents to the South Texas International Raceway this Saturday for a car show.

The entry fee is just three unwrapped toys or $10 at the gate.

All of the proceeds and toys will go to the Smiles from Heaven organization and or local children in need of a Christmas present this holiday season.

It will all take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at the South Texas International Raceway located at 11185 US 83 North.

