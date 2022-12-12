Shop Local
Tuesday is the last day for early voting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you still haven’t voted in the runoff elections, time is running out to make your vote count.

The end of early voting for the mayoral, district one and district six race is Tuesday.

Just a reminder, on Tuesday, the hours to vote are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then on Saturday, Election Day, voters can head to the polls between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you would like to see where you can cast your ballot click here.

