UISD investigating rumors of shooting threat at middle school

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A UISD middle school was on high alert after rumors of a shooting threat came to light.

On Friday, UISD received a report regarding an alleged threat made by a student at Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School.

According to the UISD Police Department, students reported that a sixth-grade girl allegedly made a threat against a counselor saying that she was going to shoot the counselor.

UISD Police conducted a voluntary wellness check of the residence and found no weapons of any kind.

According to Sylvia Abrego with the UISD Police Department, the student is at home as per the parents request and depending on their findings, charges could be pending.

“She actually went viral; like I said, there are rumors at current time right now,” said Abrego. “There are other students that heard her, so what the administration is doing, along with the UISD Police, are gathering statements that did hear in order to be able to present if there’s going to be any type of charges, they are going to present it to the Webb County Attorney’s Office.”

As a precaution, no backpacks will be allowed on District campuses all week.

There will also be extra police on duty at the campus.

UISD would like to remind parents and students that it takes all threats very seriously and appropriate legal action will be taken as warranted.

