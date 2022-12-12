UISD seeing an increase in respiratory infections

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Respiratory illnesses are on the rise, that’s according to the United Independent School District.

According to UISD, 510 potential cases of the flu were reported from the Oct. 15 to Dec. 10.

Officials say unconfirmed cases suggest only symptoms of respiratory infections which include 1,016 cases in elementary schools, 635 in middle schools and 495 in high schools.

Because of this, especially ahead of the holiday season, officials are asking parents to not send their kids to school if they are sick.

“But we are seeing all the illnesses, parents are sending the children to school sick,” said UISD Health Services Director Irene Rosales. “I had already addressed that to please, if you notice that your child has a runny nose, cough, fever, don’t give them something to cover up that fever. Because, when you send them to school, you’re exposing everybody else. And the fever is going to show up four hours later. So, we’re still going to find out that this child was sick, but it’s going to be too late cause they contaminated everybody else in the classroom.”

During the holidays, health officials strongly suggest people use face masks and maintain proper hygiene.

