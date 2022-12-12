Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office had no active shooter policy at time of shooting, review shows

UVALDE, TX. (CNN) - More than six months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, an independent review has determined that the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Department did not have an active shooter policy in place at the time of the shooting.

Commissioners met on Monday to go over the report on sheriff’s department’s policies and practices.

The independent review was commissioned after the shooting.

Texas law does not require law enforcement agencies to have an active shooter policy; however, the sheriff’s office has since instituted one.

Monday’s meeting also included victims’ family members.

It was discovered last week that Sheriff Ruben Nolasco had vital information that he did not initially share with responding officers including the name of the shooter and the fact that the man had just shot his grandmother.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell also attended the meeting.

The City of Uvalde is suing Mitchell over her office’s refusal to share investigation records from that day.

A total of 19-children and two teachers were killed in the massacre.

