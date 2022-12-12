Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office had no active shooter policy at time of shooting, review shows

By CNN
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, TX. (CNN) - More than six months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, an independent review has determined that the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Department did not have an active shooter policy in place at the time of the shooting.

Commissioners met on Monday to go over the report on sheriff’s department’s policies and practices.

The independent review was commissioned after the shooting.

Texas law does not require law enforcement agencies to have an active shooter policy; however, the sheriff’s office has since instituted one.

Monday’s meeting also included victims’ family members.

It was discovered last week that Sheriff Ruben Nolasco had vital information that he did not initially share with responding officers including the name of the shooter and the fact that the man had just shot his grandmother.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell also attended the meeting.

The City of Uvalde is suing Mitchell over her office’s refusal to share investigation records from that day.

A total of 19-children and two teachers were killed in the massacre.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomb threat reported
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
(Source: Gray News)
Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
Warm and humid.
Big pattern change coming this week

Latest News

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Documents detail failures during search of escaped fugitive, Gonzalo Lopez
Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office had no active shooter policy at time of shooting, review shows
Laredo police looking for driver tied to auto-pedestrian accident
Driscoll Health Plan to hold Baby’s First Christmas Posada
Driscoll Health Plan to hold Baby’s First Christmas Posada