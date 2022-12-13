Shop Local
Another warm day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning a few clouds and humid in the uppers 60s this morning.

Today will be warm and mostly sunny expected to reach a high of 84.

A cold front will approach our area late this afternoon dropping dewpoints in the 50s and shifting southeast winds to north winds.

The front will move through the evening and overnight hours dropping temps ; tonight partly cloudy a low of 57.

Tomorrow sunny, cool, and dry a high of 71 and for the night expected to reach a low of 45.

For the reminder of the week highs will be cool in the low 70s to low 60s and lows in the upper 40s to 50s.

Have a great day.

