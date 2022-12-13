Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomb threat reported
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Documents detail failures during search of escaped fugitive, Gonzalo Lopez

Latest News

Uvalde shooting
Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office had no active shooter policy at time of shooting, review shows
Laredo police looking for driver tied to auto-pedestrian accident
Driscoll Health Plan to hold Baby’s First Christmas Posada
Driscoll Health Plan to hold Baby’s First Christmas Posada
Laredo Border Patrol provides an inside look at brush operations
Laredo Border Patrol provides an inside look at brush operations
Slight rise in COVID cases locally over the holidays
Slight rise in COVID cases locally over the holidays