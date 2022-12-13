Shop Local
Laredo College welcomes new trustees

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After a busy election season, several new faces are expected to be sworn into office.

Three new Laredo College Trustees have officially been elected.

On Monday the college will hold a ceremony for two new team members.

Newly elected trustee for place 1 is Erica Benavides Garcia who is taking Cynthia Mares’ position.

A familiar face has been re-elected for place three, Mercurio Martinez Jr.

For place 2 it is Cindy Liendo who will be sworn in next month, she will be taking on trustee Henry Carranza.

The trustees will serve for the next six years on Laredo College’s Board.

They will oversee the two-campus college district having full control of the college district.

Trustees who still have a couple of years left in their position include, Lupita Zepeda in position 5, Jorge Delgado in position 4, Jackie Leven-Ramos in position 8, Esteban Rangel in position 6, Karina Elizondo in position 7, and Ernestina Vela in position 9.

