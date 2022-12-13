Local elementary placed in ‘secure mode’ after suspect flees from police

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police on the search for an individual near an elementary school caused the Laredo Independent School District to put a safety protocol in place.

Honore Ligarde Elementary School was placed under a ‘secure mode’ on Tuesday morning, December 13. ‘Secure mode’ means the school was still in session, but the amount of school district police officers around the campus increased.

It’s believed that the Laredo Police Department was looking for an individual who had run away from them. However, police have not released more details about the situation.

