STEM instructor receives KGNS ‘Teacher of the Month’ recognition

By Mindy Casso
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An unsuspecting teacher got a huge surprise on Tuesday morning, December 13.

Ozlem Bulut Bogush, a STEM instructor at Harmony Science Academy, was not told to expect visitors in her class on Tuesday morning, so she was surprised when a group entered her classroom with the big announcement that she was selected as the KGNS ‘Teacher of the Month’ for December.

Having received several nominations, including some from students and colleagues, Ms. Bogush was awarded $250 to use as she pleases courtesy of the program’s sponsor, the Tellez Law Firm.

After overcoming her initial surprise, she said how surprised she was to have received the honor. “Teaching is my passion. I enjoy learning with the kids. I consider them to learn and encourage them and use my best tools in teaching. I am thankful for being a teacher and thank Harmony Science Academy. I am so excited. Thank you so much,” said Ms. Bogush.

The KGNS ‘Teacher of the Month’ program recognizes two teachers per month. If you’d like to nominate a teacher, you can click here.

