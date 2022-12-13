Storytime Christmas party at Joe A. Guerra public library

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Remember the first time you read your now-favorite Christmas story? Was it The Polar Express or maybe How the Grinch Stole Christmas?

On Tuesday morning, December 13, children got a chance to take part in a special storytime Christmas party at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library.

Librarians say events like these help the small ones to become active readers at an early age. Laredo public libraries will have holiday events throughout the time kids are out of school for the winter break. Jackie Flores, a public service librarian, said, ”We’re going to have holiday movies with cookies and hot chocolate. We’re going to have lego challenges, cupcake decorating challenges, and craft activities as well.”

The kids had a bunch of fun with songs, rhymes, and stories. They even got creative by doing some arts and crafts. They also got to meet Santa and his little elves and took pictures with jolly Saint Nick.

