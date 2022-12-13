Today is the last day of early voting for runoff elections

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Time is running out to make your vote count. Tuesday, December 13 is the last day to cast your ballot in early voting for the local runoff elections.

After a busy November election where more than 45,000 voters took part, there are a few races that need the voters to narrow down a winner. The end of early voting for the mayoral, district one, and district six races are tonight at 8 p.m. Just over 10,000 people have participated in the election process this cycle.

One voter, Juan Ramirez, said, ”One vote makes a difference. A lot of people say, ‘well, why do I go and vote?’ and ‘my vote doesn’t count.’ I’ll tell you one thing, your vote does count, and if you stay at home, sitting down wondering ‘why? I’m not going to go vote’ then you’re probably going to be that person that is going to be complaining, ‘how come they’re not doing what is right?’ and that falls back on you. It’s your responsibility to go out and vote. That way everybody will be able to stand for what is best for our city.”

If you would like to see where you can cast your ballot click here.

You will have another chance to vote for the runoff elections on Saturday, December 17 which is Election Day. Polls will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. KGNS will have full coverage for the runoff elections and the final elected officials.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.