LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) -An incident involving a tractor trailer is creating traffic congestion on Mines Road.

According to Laredo Police, a tractor trailer losing its load has caused several lane closures in Mines Rd by Killam Industrial Blvd.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays.

