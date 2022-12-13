Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, US authorities say

FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.(Source: CNN/Pool/U.S. House Committee on Finance)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday.

Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

“Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

Bankman-Fried’s arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company’s current CEO, John Ray III.

Former FTX CEO says he has $100,000 left in the bank. Months ago, he was reportedly worth $26 billion. (Credit: CNN, FTX, New York Times, Getty Images)

Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the Bahamas would “promptly” extradite Bankman-Fried to the U.S. once the indictment is unsealed and U.S. authorities make a formal request. Meanwhile, Bahamian authorities plan to continue their own investigation into Bankman-Fried.

“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law,” said Bahamian Prime Minister Phillip Davis in a statement.

Bankman-Fried said recently that he did not “knowingly” misuse customers’ funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomb threat reported
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
(Source: Gray News)
Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

FILE - Angelo Badalamenti performs at the David Lynch Foundation Music Celebration at the...
‘Twin Peaks’ composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at 85
FILE - Jerrod Carmichael appears at the premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" on June...
Golden Globe nominations led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’
An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse.
Armed man arrested after standoff at Washington courthouse
An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse.
Armed person in custody after Washington courthouse standoff