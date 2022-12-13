Webb County Sheriff’s Office gives back with annual tradition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Christmas came early for some lucky students in Laredo.

An annual tradition once again brought joy to young Laredoans, Sheriff Martin Cuellar and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office kicked off their ‘Spreading Holiday Cheer’ tradition on Tuesday, December 13. 300 Laredo Independent School District students gathered at Peter Piper Pizza on Guadalupe Street to share the Christmas spirit.

Sheriff Cuellar said this not only means a lot to children but to himself by giving back to his community. “The kids are happy. Some are really shocked. Some little kids were saying ‘I always wanted to come here but never could.’ So it gives me a special feeling because that’s what it is. I’m in a position to give, and that’s what I want to do. I want to give to the kids that really, really deserve and need it,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Sheriff Cuellar says this event is possible thanks to the donations by the public. He says this is also an opportunity for children to get to know the deputies, adding that it is extremely special how young girls get inspired by seeing women in sheriff uniforms.

Another 300 students from United Independent School District will also attend the event on Wednesday, December 14 and receive their gifts.

