Bethany House in Laredo keeping doors open during cooler temperatures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Temperatures are expected to drop in Laredo, especially headed into the weekend.

The Bethany House is making sure the people who live out on the streets have somewhere they can go to if they need to get out of the elements. They’re going to be offering 200 plates of food for people who need to eat during this time while the temperatures get back to a more normal state.

Organizers said they try and be as prepared as possible and judge the situation as it develops on a daily and nightly basis. Monica Bautista, the director of development for Bethany House, said, ”We are used, at Bethany House, to work on an emergency basis even if it’s for individuals, but also families. Sometimes we have families showing up at our doors that need help, that need housing on an emergency basis, and we’re prepared for that as well. To welcome them, in that situation, till we can place them in transitional housing, for a longer period of time. We’re always prepared. As I said, if we need to open the dining facility, we’ll know until it’s close to night. That way, we know how many people will show up at our doors seeking shelter.”

Organizers with the Bethany House say they welcome donations as it is a vital part of their operation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.