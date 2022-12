LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident was reported on East Saunders Street and McPherson Road on Wednesday morning, December 14.

A white car collided with a Dodge Ram around 9 a.m. The white car sustained extensive damage to its front.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the accident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.