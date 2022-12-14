LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cooler today behind the cold front will be in the upper 50s this morning with breezy condition through out the day.

The temperatures will be increasing into the 60s due to sunny skies expected to reach a high of 70 .

Tonight around 10pm were expected to drop in the 50s a low of 44.

Tomorrow morning will be cold in the upper 40s to 50s then temps will increase into the 60s with sunny skies a high of 70 once again.

Friday into early next week were looking at cool highs in the 60s to 50s with slight chances of rain.

For the remainder of the week morning’s and night’s will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s .

So grab your jacket.

Have a great day.

