Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Cooler today

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cooler today behind the cold front will be in the upper 50s this morning with breezy condition through out the day.

The temperatures will be increasing into the 60s due to sunny skies expected to reach a high of 70 .

Tonight around 10pm were expected to drop in the 50s a low of 44.

Tomorrow morning will be cold in the upper 40s to 50s then temps will increase into the 60s with sunny skies a high of 70 once again.

Friday into early next week were looking at cool highs in the 60s to 50s with slight chances of rain.

For the remainder of the week morning’s and night’s will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s .

So grab your jacket.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
Local elementary placed in 'secure mode' after suspect flees from police
Local elementary placed in ‘secure mode’ after suspect flees from police
Man found not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Man found not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Bomb threat reported
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo

Latest News

Partly to mostly sunny
Another warm day
First alert weather
First alert weather
Warm and humid.
Big pattern change coming this week
KGNS News Today 6am -Weather forecast 12/12
KGNS News Today 6am -Weather forecast 12/12