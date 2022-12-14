Shop Local
Local musicians to throw Christmas party for kids who live off Highway 359

By Alex Cano
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Year after year, Christmas has come early for kids who live off Highway 359 and it’s all thanks to a group of local musicians who make it possible.

The musical group Acuario is hosting its annual Christmas party on Thursday, December 15. There will be music, food, gifts for the kids, and so much more.

The group’s manager, Juan Uribe, said he began the yearly event after his son was diagnosed with a disorder. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and I started because I have one of my sons with autism and I started doing this for the children,” said Uribe.

The event is free for the public and starts at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The address is 7572 Highway 359 by Pinzon Road. You can also contact Uribe at 956-775-4924 or 956-712-1430.

Local musicians to throw Christmas party for kids who live off Highway 359
