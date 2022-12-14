Man found not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on trial for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been found not guilty.

The trial for Homer Chavez began on Tuesday, December 13 at 406 District Court with Judge Oscar Hale presiding.

After four witnesses for the state and one for the defense took the stand, the jury deliberated for only one hour before a not-guilty verdict was announced.

We will have more details when they become available.

