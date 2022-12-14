Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Mental health clinics and services available to Laredo community

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Here in Laredo there might be several different mental health clinics and services available to everyone that we might not be aware of.

Maribel Quiroz, a licensed social worker, and Priscilla Flores, a registered nurse educator, came in as guests on KGNS News at Noon.

They work with Mercy Ministries of Laredo at Mercy Clinic. They’re expanding awareness of the services available to everyone in our community.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
Local elementary placed in 'secure mode' after suspect flees from police
Local elementary placed in ‘secure mode’ after suspect flees from police
Man found not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Man found not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Bomb threat reported
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

Latest News

UISD students choose their menu for next school year
UISD students choose their menu for next school year
Car accident on Saunders and McPherson
Car accident on Saunders and McPherson
Car accident on Saunders and McPherson
Car accident on Saunders and McPherson
Local musicians to throw Christmas party for kids who live off Highway 359
Local musicians to throw Christmas party for kids who live off Highway 359