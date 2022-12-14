Shop Local
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department responded to a call regarding a barricaded man in north Laredo a little after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.

The department says it’s all happening by Eagle Trace Drive, that’s near Country Club Drive.

A number of officers are in this residential area and are set up with negotiators.

According to police, the man is alone in the house and there are no reported injuries. Police also say they are evacuations in place as of the publication of this article.

We will bring you updates as soon as they are available.

Man found not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Bethany House keeping doors open during cooler temperatures
