Rep. Cuellar speaks on how the El Paso border surge could affect Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the end of the immigration policy Title 42 looms over the nation, one Texas border city is dealing with a major surge in illegal border crossings.

According to a senior Border Patrol official, an average of 2,400 migrants crossed the border near El Paso, Texas daily over the weekend. Images show migrants who had been staying across the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The situation playing out in El Paso is now raising concern among officials that the surge of illegal crossings will only continue and increase when Title 42 ends on December 21.

Congressman Henry Cuellar said one of the ways this migrant surge in El Paso could affect Laredo is if Border Patrol agents from the Laredo sector are taken to El Paso to help. Cuellar went on to say that there is a low probability of surges like the ones we’ve seen in El Paso happening in Laredo.

Cuellar explained he believes Title 42 should not be lifted. ”We can do two things at the same time. We can provide a compassionate way of treating the immigrants that are trying to come in, but at the same time, we have to secure the border because the only thing that the Border Patrol is doing is processing a lot of them to come into the U.S. and then returning some of them under Title 42. If Title 42 goes away, this is just going to open up a lot of large numbers of people coming to border communities,” said Cuellar.

On Tuesday, December 14, lawmakers urged President Biden to extend Title 42. In a letter sent to Biden from U.S. senators John Cornyn and Joe Manchin, and U.S. representatives Tony Gonzales and Henry Cuellar, they implore Biden to keep in place Title 42 to avoid “complete loss of operational control” of the border.

The immediate solution, the lawmakers reiterated, is to empower border officials to expel migrants while Congress works on better solutions for the Department of Homeland Security. No word yet on a response to the letter.

The Biden administration is asking Congress for more than $3 billion as it prepares for the end of that policy. The funds are intended to help shore up resources for border management and technology and are part of broader funding discussions.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.