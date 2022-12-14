Shop Local
UISD students choose their menu for next school year

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Around 600 students from UISD elementary to high school went to Sames Auto Arena to help pick out food items for the next year’s school menu.

On Tuesday, December 13, more than 50 vendors participated in the food sampling. These foods contain carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, which are the three key nutrients that provide energy.

Alessandra Mendiola, a nutritionist for UISD, shared how students were able to select their meals. “All kids were given a fanny pack with tickets inside and on each vendor’s booth we set up ballot boxes for each item, and if a kid liked the item that they tested, they can cut off a ticket and then put in the ballot box,” said Mendiola.

She added that all school menus are different and approved by the USDA nutritional standards.

