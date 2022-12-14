Shop Local
Webb County commissioners approve secondary water source

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - People will soon see a major development north of Webb County by I-35 and Camino Colombia.

The water for that development is being supplied by a local family. Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina said, “This particular family decided ‘you know what? Let’s go ahead and drill our own wells.’ When they drilled their water well, they went down on the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer. They went down pretty significantly, and they got a significant amount of volume of water.”

Due to their surplus in water, Judge Tijerina said this is one of the highly anticipated secondary water sources. It will be used to serve the Colonias and areas of Webb County that need it most. “It’s going to be great for us to give [the Colonias] an opportunity. Not only that, but the infrastructure is going to be there. Anywhere that water infrastructure is going to be, through the pipelines, they’re going to be able to tap in,” said Judge Tijerina. He added that other public entities can tap into this water source. Judge Tijerina says the Rio Grande can only do so much for its thousands of residents.

In November 2022, Webb County commissioners approved a water board committee consisting of private entities collaborating with the county to provide water line services to county residents.

