19-year-old under emergency detention following online threats against school campus

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 19-year-old man is under emergency detention for a psychiatric evaluation after several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI deemed his alleged threats to be a public threat.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the man allegedly made social media posts threatening violence toward an unnamed school campus.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force discovered the public threat was based on a quote “Credible source of information.”

Authorities found the behavior to be alarming and a cause for concern because they say his actions allegedly showed progressive behavior that could lead to violence.

The Laredo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit and Criminal Investigations Divisions sent their findings to the county attorney’s office which approved the emergency detention for a psychiatric evaluation of the 19-year-old.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Criminal charges may be pending.

