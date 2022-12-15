23 students recognized as Eighth Graders of the Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A total of 23 eighth graders were recognized for being at the top of their class.

Representing each middle school in Laredo and Bruni, the students were honored as December’s Eighth Graders of the Month.

Selected by their school counselors, each eighth grader is a role model among their peers excelling academically in sports or in their respective extracurricular activity.

Serving as keynote speaker was Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo ‘Memo’ Heard who spoke of overcoming failures and challenges.

A special congratulations to all the students honored.

