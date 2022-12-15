2,300+ vehicles with paisanos continue journey into Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of people are set to be reunited with their families in Mexico for the holiday season. Officials with the city of Laredo are expecting the high volumes of traffic to continue as more paisanos make their way through the city.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, paisanos left the rest stop at the Sames Auto Arena. The city of Laredo and the Mexican consulate say more than 2,300 vehicles with about 9,000 people stayed overnight at the rest stop, which is more than they expected.

Along I-35, there were long lines of bumper-to-bumper traffic as the caravan of paisanos made their way into Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico through the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge.

The Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau said having paisanos choose Laredo as their path into Mexico makes a good impact on the local economy.

