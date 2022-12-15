Blue Santa comes to town!

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Christmas may be ten days away, but Blue Santa came to town Thursday night.

It wasn’t on a one-horse open sleigh, but Santa arrived on a Laredo Police SWAT vehicle.

Several boys, girls and parents welcomed Blue Saint Nick at the Laredo Police Department headquarters.

This is part of the police department’s Blue Santa program that provides gifts to local families in need.

These gifts were provided to kids whose parents registered them for the program last month.

According to officials with the police department, roughly 760 families took part in the program.

