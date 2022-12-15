Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Blue Santa comes to town!

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Christmas may be ten days away, but Blue Santa came to town Thursday night.

It wasn’t on a one-horse open sleigh, but Santa arrived on a Laredo Police SWAT vehicle.

Several boys, girls and parents welcomed Blue Saint Nick at the Laredo Police Department headquarters.

This is part of the police department’s Blue Santa program that provides gifts to local families in need.

These gifts were provided to kids whose parents registered them for the program last month.

According to officials with the police department, roughly 760 families took part in the program.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Texas man found in Webb County
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
Laredo man found not guilty of crime speaks out on case
Laredo man found not guilty of crime speaks out on case
Paisanos arrive at Sames Auto Arena rest stop
Paisanos arrive at Sames Auto Arena rest stop
Man found not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Man found not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Latest News

Man wanted for child indecency
Man wanted for indecency with child by sexual contact
Webb County Sheriff’s Office awarded money for bulletproof vests
Webb County Sheriff’s Office awarded money for bulletproof vests
Laredo Chamber of Commerce parts ways with CEO
Vehicles with paisanos continue journey into Mexico
2,300+ vehicles with paisanos continue journey into Mexico