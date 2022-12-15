Buy a bowl of menudo for Laredo Crime Stoppers

Shop Local
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo residents can now enjoy a tasty bowl of menudo and help a Laredo organization at the same time.

Webb County Constable Precinct Four and Dos Marias are working together in efforts to support Laredo Crime Stoppers.

For every bowl of menudo sold at the establishment, one dollar will be donated to Crime Stoppers.

This is the ninth year the law enforcement agency and the restaurant continue this effort.

“Of course, crime stoppers is a big part of our community, it helps out law enforcement agencies with any particular crime or anything that’s going on - so what we ended up doing was creating this, you know, buy a bowl of menudo and a $1 gets donated to crime stoppers,” said Devally.

The initiative will start on Friday, Dec. 16 and end on Jan. 31.

