El Paso mayor declines to declare state of emergency over influx of migrants

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Despite having thousands of migrants crossing the border, the mayor said he will not issue a state of emergency.

The scheduled end of Title 42 is expected to lead to a massive influx of migrants that could overwhelm the city’s resources.

Title 42 uses pandemic concerns to allow federal immigration officials to swiftly deport migrants back to their home countries.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser believes there needs to be a much more comprehensive solution to the border crisis.

“Funding and sheltering is not the answer,” said Mayor Leeser. “It’s a band aid to really a bigger problem and it’s really important for us that we continue to work with our federal government to see how they can come up with a permanent solution.”

El Paso’s city manager is requesting assistance in the form of more busses to help get migrants to larger transportation hubs.

El Paso city leaders say they are confident the community will continue to be safe for both residents and arriving migrants and if safety becomes a concern, a state of emergency may be an option.

